Carolyn Ruth Wilson, age 74, of Hooks, Texas, died Tuesday, November 18, 2025 in a local nursing center.

Mrs. Wilson was born October 28, 1951 in Rayville, Louisiana. She was a Certified Nurses Assistant and member of the Beverly Heights Church of Christ, Hooks, Texas.

She was preceded in death by one son, Robert Dwain Carroll.

She is survived by her husband, Howard Wilson of Hooks, Texas; two daughters and sons-in-law, Dana and Troy McGaugh of Redwater, Texas and Becky and Mark Black of Hope, Arkansas; one step-daughter, Stephane Daniel of Idabel, Oklahoma; two brothers, Carlton Grigsby of West Monroe, Louisiana and Edwin Grigsby of California; four grandchildren, Stephanie Carroll, Aaron McGaugh, Joseph Bordelon and Charity Carroll; five great grandchildren, Aubrey, Mason, Connor, Jeremy, Jackson and numerous other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 11:30 A.M. Friday, November 21, 2025 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Giddens officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.