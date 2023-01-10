Bobbie Warren

Advertisement

Bobbie Joyce Warren, age 92, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, January 6, 2023, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Warren was born January 9, 1930, in Hope, Arkansas. In her early career she worked for General Telephone and was a homemaker and then retired from Montgomery Ward, where she sold custom draperies and furniture. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with family. Mrs. Warren was a member of First Baptist Church Wake Village.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Warren; her parents, Robert and Inez Guilliams; two brothers, Thomas Guilliams and Jimmy Guilliams; and three nephews Gary Guilliams, Joe Guilliams and Mike Riddle.

Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Carol and Jenner Sanford of Lewisville, Texas and Susan and Ricky Flowers of Texarkana; three grandchildren, Jessica Sanford, Dustin Flowers and wife, Misty and Aaron Flowers and wife, Dana; six great-grandchildren, Alivia, Charlotte, Margaret, Haley, Erica and Dallas; one niece Linda Rogers and two nephews, Chris Riddle and Robert Guilliams.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Friday, January 13, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Diane Brown officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

