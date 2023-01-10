Donald Hensley

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Donald Gene Hensley, (Big Foot), age 83, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Don was born August 10, 1939, in Texarkana, Texas. He was a member of Holly Springs Church, retired after 29 years from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company, and was a veteran of the Arkansas National Guard.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Anna Hensley of Texarkana, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Galyn and Ronnie Richardson of Genoa, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Damon and Stephanie Hensley of Princeton, Texas, one sister, Guin Prestidge of Atlanta, Texas, three brothers, Kenneth Hensley of Aledo, Texas, Bill Hensley (Ann) of Winter Haven, Florida, and M. J. Hensley (Wilma) of Pea Ridge, Arkansas, five grandchildren, Cody Richardson (Ronna), Jacob Richardson (Frankie), Dillon Richardson, Joshua Hensley (Bristine), and Parker Hensley, and five great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel, with Rev. Doug Rhodes and Danny Pugh officiating. Burial will be at Holly Springs Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M. Tuesday.

Memorials may be made to Holly Springs Church Building Fund, send to the care of Lou Ann Purifoy 206 Private Road 1184 Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

