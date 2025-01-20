Sponsor

Bobby ‘Bob’ Riggins, age 80, of Texarkana, Texas passed away Friday, January 17, 2025, at Cornerstone Nursing and Rehab Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 16, 1944, in Marietta, Texas to Ocie and Maxine Riggins.

He was a man of strong faith and a member of Belt Road Church of Christ in Texarkana, Texas. He was a Veteran and retired from the U.S. Army National Guard. Bob also retired from Ledwell and Son ENT where he worked for more than thirty years. Bob loved gardening and fishing and was great at both.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Ocie and Maxine Riggins; sisters Kay Halley and Brenda Riggins.

He is survived by his devoted wife of forty-seven years Pat Riggins; daughter Angie Wooten; granddaughters April Van Wave and Abby Dye; 2 great-grandchildren; sister Judy Griffin and husband William who was also his best friend; along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends who loved him dearly.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, in Nash, Texas, with Brother Larry Evans officiating. Interment will be in Marietta, Texas at Flat Creek Cemetery, County Road 2617 off FM 1399.