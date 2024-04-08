Sponsor

Bobby Dewayne Whitley, age 57, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Wednesday, April 3, 2024 in a local hospital.

Mr. Whitley was born April 4, 1966 in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a carpenter and member of the Harvest International Ministries Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Whitley.

He is survived by his wife, Marie Samuels Whitley of Texarkana, Arkansas; mother, Bernice Ford Whitley of Texarkana; children, James Whitley and wife Melaina of Bryant, Arkansas, Jessica Miller and husband Shane of Simms, Texas, Jennifer Dycus and husband James of Texarkana, Arkansas and Jamie Story and wife Christina of Texarkana, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law, Johnny and Darlene Whitley of Maud, Texas; one sister, Melissa Moore of Texarkana, Texas; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, April 7, 2024 at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Pastor Tracy Harris officiating. Burial will be in Rondo Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, April 6, 2024 from 6:00 – 7:30 PM