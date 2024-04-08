Sponsor

Edward Charles Penn, age 70, of Texarkana, TX, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2024, at Christus St. Michael Hospital.

He was born on December 4, 1953, in Houston, TX, to Charles and Ethel Penn.

Edward would start his day by going to the Donut Shop. He enjoyed his coffee and donut and visiting everyone there. He would walk around Oaklawn Village visiting different people that he had made friends with at businesses and with his bank family as he referred to them. Edward loved the Lord and enjoyed attending First Baptist Church, Nash, and the fellowship with his brothers and sisters in Christ.

His family described him as a gentleman, and he loved his wife dearly. He was a wonderful and loving son and husband.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Sidney Penn, and his mother Ethel Marie Penn.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 17 years, Myrtle Dean Penn.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Retreat for the loving care they showed him. And for the many cousins and other family members who would always check in on him.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 1:00 P.M. at Sand Hill Cemetery, with Bro. Rex Roberts officiating. Interment will be at Sand Hill Cemetery, Simms, TX under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, TX.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2024, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.