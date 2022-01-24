Advertisement

Johnny Mack Endsley, Sr, age 82 of Texarkana, Texas, was welcomed into his heavenly home on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Rev. Endsley was born at Three States in Cass County Texas. He was baptized when he was 11 years old at Red Lick United Methodist Church. He graduated from Texas High School in 1957, then went on to study at Texarkana College and Southern Methodist University and graduate from Sam Houston State University. He was licensed to preach for the United Methodist Church in 1960. He was a member of Chapelwood United Methodist Church, but served in several churches and retirement homes, including Liberty-Eylau United Methodist Church, Chapelwood United Methodist Church, Williams Memorial United Methodist Church, Queen City United Methodist Church, and Cowhorn Creek Estates throughout his career. After he retired officially in 2001, he continued to serve his community as an Elder of the United Methodist Church.

Rev. Endsley was called to be a good and faithful servant by giving to his community in acts of service. He was a volunteer firefighter, volunteer EMT, volunteer police officer and a 32nd Degree Mason. He assisted with many mission trips throughout his life. Before entering the ministry, he helped to build Texarkana area communities by drafting blueprints and assisting with building several neighborhoods. He was always ready to respond to those in need of prayer and support.

He is survived by Sherry, his wife of over 60 years, daughter Stephanie and fiancé Joseph Jolly of Atlanta, Texas, nephew David Endsley and wife Carlotta of Nash, Texas, grandchildren John, Shevie, Christanne, Anthony, Emberly, and Skylar, and many dear family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, six siblings, and his beloved son, Johnny Mack Endsley Jr.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Monday, January 24, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The celebration of his life will be at 11:30 AM Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Chapelwood United Methodist Church with Rev. Mason Clem officiating. A graveside service at Beech Creek Cemetery, Atlanta, Texas, will be held for close family.

