Billy O’Rand

Billy Wayne O’Rand was born September 20, 1954 in Linden Texas; the oldest son of Wayne and Joann O’Rand.

Billy loved to drive by the little house off State Line Ave where he had fond memories of living there briefly as a boy. He often said that was when he first decided he wanted to live in Texarkana when he grew up.

Billy was an imaginative kid, he was a good artist and would create magazines for his classmates at Linden High school. He loved hanging out at the root beer stand in Linden and would often show up at Don Henley’s door whenever the future Eagles member was practicing with his then band “the four speeds”. Billy once placed an ad in the newspaper for a football league in hopes that the adults would show up and get the ball rolling. He would chuckle when he told how his mother knew it had been him who placed the ad and the trouble he got into for doing it. Billy was a jokester all his life. The only boy for many years, he liked to think he dominated his sisters but in truth, he would have done anything to protect them.

He loved his family and often talked about working cows with his dad at the rodeo growing up. He moved to Atlanta his senior year and began working to afford his own apartment. Eventually he ended up in a tiny duplex in Miller County in his beloved Texarkana. It was around this time he became a razorback fan. As a kid he had chosen the newly formed “Saints” as “his” pro team. He was never as excited as when Drew Brees led his Saints to victory in the Super Bowl.

Billy married Patricia Gill and together they had Amanda and Brent. Billy loved his kids and was proud of all they accomplished. Later Billy became stepdad to Amy and Crystal when he married Deanie O’Rand. He was well loved by them all.

In 2004 Billy met his current wife Melanie at KMart with a little matchmaking on the part of his coworker Donna Newcombe. They married in 2005. He then became stepdad to Trace, Brett and Alyssa. Alyssa was only five and she became Billy’s shadow almost immediately.

Billy worked many places over the years but the last two decades of his career were spent working for Texarkana, TX and Wake Village, TX. He was over the Parks and he took great pride in keeping the landscaping in pristine condition as well as getting the ball fields ready.

Billy loved baseball and almost went to college to play but he chose to go to work instead. He played for many years in adult leagues and church leagues and coached his son, Brent for years. He took pride in knowing Brent and his team made it to the World Series.

Billy eventually gave up baseball and took up golf. He loved to play and his favorite course for many years was in Ashdown.

Billy is survived by his children, Amanda Churchman and husband Billy; his son, Brent O’Rand; his grandsons, Ethan and Colt Churchman; his oldest grandson, Koby Power; his wife Melanie and her children; three special bonus grands, Ali, Kairi and Kadynce.

When Kadynce was born, he became Pop Pop. He spoiled her rotten. She adored him and her little heart is breaking along with the rest of his family.

He is also survived by two sisters, Debbie and Donna; and his brother, Corey. He loved his nieces and nephews and was affectionately called “Uncle Bill.”

Billy will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known him.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with visitation starting at 1:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

