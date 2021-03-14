Bobby Holt

Advertisement

Bobby Charles Holt, age 88 of Texarkana, Texas passed away on March 12, 2021, at a local assisted living facility. Mr. Holt was born on November 1, 1932 to Thomas and Hazel Holt in Clarksville, Arkansas who preceded him in death.

Mr. Holt was a Supply Manager with Red River Army Depot and an Insurance Salesman for over forty years. He was a U.S. Marine Corp Veteran and a member of Everett Baptist Church. In his free time, Mr. Holt enjoying fishing and watching sports. He was an avid fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks and Dallas Cowboys. He loved to attend Christian Concerts and enjoyed participating in his church’s activities. Mr. Holt was a wonderful and loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Left to cherish his memory are his three sons and daughters-in-law, Kenny and Beverly Holt of Texarkana, Texas, Kevin and Karen Holt of Fouke, Arkansas, Roger and Lisa Holt of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; one brother, Glen Holt of Sallisaw, Oklahoma; six grandchildren, Teri McCuistion, Courtney Cochrane, Cody Holt, Jacob Holt, Alisha Holt, Tessa Holt; eleven great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Everett Baptist Church with Bro. Roy Ford officiating. Interment will be at Everett Cemetery under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. prior to the service.