Porter Lee

Porter R. Lee, Jr., age 90, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas.

Porter was born on October 8, 1931, to Porter R. Lee, Sr. and Alma Tindell Lee in Okmulgee, Oklahoma.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Wayna Lee.

He is survived by his son, Chris Lee and wife Donna Lee of Texarkana, Texas; his three grandchildren, Chelsey Rogers of Frisco, Texas; Christa Robey of Argyle, Texas and Cody Lee of Atlanta, Georgia; five great-grandchildren, Carter Rogers of Frisco, Texas, Bryson, Ava Lee, Dawson, and Hudson Robey all of Argyle, Texas; and a sister, Carolyn Schnaithman of Enid, Oklahoma.

Porter attended Preston Schools in Preston, Oklahoma and was the top 4-H Boys Nation of 1950 and was recognized for this accomplishment by President Harry S. Truman at the White House. He continued his education at Oklahoma A&M in Stillwater, Oklahoma. He then met and married his wife, Wayna Duffer. He was employed at Mack Truck and Champlin Petroleum in Enid, Oklahoma. He and Wayna eventually made their home in Texarkana, Texas. He attended Highland Park Baptist Church and was active in Sunday School. Porter was an avid bird hunter. Porter was a veteran of the United States Army.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Hospice of Texarkana.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, Texas with Rev. Kevin Myers officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until service time. Military honors will be rendered at the Funeral Home.



Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Mangum, Oklahoma at 10:00 AM on Saturday January 29, 2022.

