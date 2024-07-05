Sponsor

Bonnie Lynn Carr, age 78, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at her daughter’s home in Tomball, Texas surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 25, 1946, in New Boston, Texas, to Glyn and Bonnie Yates.

Bonnie spent her working days as a journey man mechanic at Red River Army Depot. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, finding a good garage sale or bargain, and cheering on the Texas Rangers. She was a member of First Baptist Church Texarkana and Seekers Bible Study.

Her family described her as loving, caring, and compassionate. She was a caregiver throughout her life, even at an early age. She was very strong in her faith, loved the Lord, and prayed continually.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Ronald Carr; parents; sister Sandra McClendon; and brother Glyn Yates Jr.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Traci Cooper and husband Kyle of Tomball Texas; son Jeff Carr of Texarkana, Arkansas; brother Kenneth Yates of New Boston, Texas; sister Laurie Burgess and husband Ralph of Texarkana, Texas; grandchildren Tyler, Bryce, Evan, and Makenna; great grandchildren Colt and Makenlee; step-mother Mary Yates of Texarkana, Texas; and nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church Atrium, in Texarkana, Texas with Pastor Bryan Bixler officiating. The visitation is Sunday, July 7, 2024, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Texarkana Funeral Home-Texas.

The family would like to thank the Methodist Hospital System in Houston, Texas, for the excellent care provided as Bonnie bravely battled a very rare kidney disease this past year.

The family welcomes memorial donations to be made to First Baptist Church Texarkana Quilt Ministry.