John Oliver Cowley

John O. “Buddy” Cowley, age 78, of Hooks, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior, January 22, 2021 at his home after a courageous battle with Leukemia.

John was born October 22, 1942 in New Boston, Texas. He was retired from RRAD where he spent many years in security and served as Chief of Security. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served from 1966-1968. After retirement, he decided to go back to work and worked many years for Dillard’s Department Store.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Hooks where he served as Deacon. He was the most devoted husband, loving Daddy and proud Papa that anyone could ask for. He loved the Lord with all his heart and would do anything for anyone. He loved working outside and took great pride in his garden each year.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert D. Cowley Sr. and Katherine Cowley; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Evelyn McGee and sister-in-law Regina Duke.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kay Cowley of Hooks, TX; two daughters, Cheryl Henry and husband Michael of Queen City, TX and Carol McFaul and husband Kevin of Hooks, TX; two brothers, Robert D. Cowley Jr and wife Betty of Texarkana, TX and Larry Cowley and special friend Charlene of New Boston, TX; two sisters, Dorothy Sheridan and husband Billy Jack of New Boston, TX and Sandra Avery and husband Eddie of New Boston, TX; brother-in-law, Rex Duke of Marshall, TX; grandchildren, Nathan McFaul and Daniel McFaul of Hooks, TX, Colton Henry of Texarkana, TX and Emilee Henry of Queen City, TX and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 25, 2021 at the First Baptist Church, Hooks, TX with Bro. Grant Sutton officiating. Burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Memorials can be made to FBC Hooks Building Fund, P.O. Box 957, Hooks, TX 75561.

