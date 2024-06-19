Sponsor

Bobby Lee Stevens, age 76, of Hooks, Texas died Sunday, June 16, 2024 in a local nursing center.

Mr. Stevens was born March 11, 1948 in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was retired from Red River Army Depot, member of the First Assembly of God Church, Hooks, Texas and was a member of the Masonic Lodge.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Williams Stevens of Hooks, Texas; one daughter, Misty Scogins Garrett of Hooks, Texas; one son, Phillip Stevens of Paragould, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Justin Scogins and wife Kenzie, Bella Jones, Abby Stevens, Colton Stevens and Addie Grace Stevens; three great grandchildren, Kase Dellinger, Jaxon Scogins and Riggin Scogins; two special cousins, Brandon Zeller and Mike Belcher and one special friend, Brenda Tidwell.

Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Louis Smith officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home 12-1 P.M. Wednesday prior to the service.