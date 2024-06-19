Sponsor

Heather Denise Johnson, age 40, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Sunday, June 16, 2024, in a local hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Miss Johnson, a beacon of warmth and empathy, was born on November 8, 1983, at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico and lived in Fouke most of her life. She was a certified nursing assistant who worked for Wadley Regional Medical Center and Christus St. Michael Health Care. She was a First Responder and a Fouke Volunteer Fire Department firefighter. Heather was a sweet, kind, and caring person who never met a stranger. Her door was always open for a word of encouragement and a listening ear. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Edward B. Striplin and Ida A. Striplin, and her uncle, Burney Striplin, who was an example of a dad, her special fur baby who met her in heaven, Dixie.

She is survived by one daughter, Emily Brown, and her fiancée, Private First-Class Parker Chapa; her mother, Loretta Striplin; her father, Mike Johnson, and her grandparents, J. C. and Sally Johnson; her fur babies, Bonnie and Clyde and Paco and a host of friends and other relatives.

Cremations arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.