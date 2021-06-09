Dottie Dean Weatherspoon

Advertisement

Dorothy Dean “Dottie” Weatherspoon, age 63, of Ashdown, Arkansas, died Sunday, June 6, 2021 in a Ashdown nursing facility.

She was born November 8, 1957 to Dean Elton Weatherspoon and Dorothy Mae Metcalf Weatherspoon.

She was a cafeteria worker and member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Advertisement

She is survived by a cousin, Bill Weatherspoon of Lacy, Washington and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Ashdown Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Cross officiating. Burial is under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.