Bobby Lyn Anderson, age 36, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Friday, October 6, 2023 in a local hospital.

Bobby was born on January 2, 1987 in Texarkana, Texas to Thomas Anderson and Janet Hudson. Bobby worked as an instrument fitter for many years. He was a jokester and a hard worker who loved to start projects, so much so that he would often start a new one before the others were finished. He was a loving father, who loved to build playhouses for his children.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, John “Buddy” Anderson; his grandmother, Ada Hudson; and his uncle, Larry Lucas.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jessica Anderson; his daughters, Abigail Anderson, Emmaline Anderson, and Ellowyn Anderson; his sons, Jackson Anderson, and Whittaker Anderson; and one beautiful baby that is on the way; his father, Tommy Anderson and wife Deanna; his mother, Janet Hudson; his grandmother, Edith Anderson; his brothers, Dalton Anderson, Matthew Sams, and Justin Feasel; sister, Amber Braden; aunts, Karen Foster, Marilyn Anderson, and Lisa Bobo; uncles, Troy Anderson, and Redgie Burdette; his in-laws, Debora and David Ryther; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, 826 N. Kings Highway, Nash, TX 75501.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, 1015 N Kings Highway, Nash, TX 75501.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to your favorite charity.

