Susan Walker, age 74, of Texarkana, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023.

Susan was born on March 17, 1949 to Paul and Dorothy Shivley in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was a supporter of the Texarkana Humane Society by fostering pets in her home. She worked at Wadley Pathology Services for a number of years.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her son, Justin Bailey of Hot Springs, AR; 2 grandchildren, Brooklynn Jones and husband, Jack of Texarkana, and Brody Bailey of Hot Springs, AR; and companion, Travis Herman of Texarkana.

Cremation services are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd.

