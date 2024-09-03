Sponsor

Bobby Lynn Long, age 82, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, August 29, 2024 at his residence.

Mr. Long was born February 2, 1942 in Willis, Texas. He was a retired tug boat captain for Kirby Marine, founding member of the Arklahomatex Corvette Club, member of the Moose Lodge, member of the Elks Club #2771 and a veteran of the Texas National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Josephine Long and by two brothers, Travis and Ewan Long.

He is survived by his partner, Peggy Sharp of Texarkana, Texas and by two special friends, James and Teresa Long of Port Lavaca, Texas.

Cremation arrangements are under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home. Texas

No services scheduled at this time.