Sponsor

Jerry L. Stepp, age 76, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Thursday, August 29, in a Dallas, Texas, hospital with his wife by his side.

Mr. Stepp was born on July 11, 1948, in Martin, Tennessee. Jerry was a retired internet sales manager for Orr Chevrolet in Texarkana. He was a generous, kind person who never met a stranger. He was an avid deer hunter and outdoorsman. He loved any sports but most of all basketball. He was an avid Arkansas Razorback fan, hardly ever missing a game. He also enjoyed watching his favorite baseball team play, the Texas Rangers and the Duke University basketball team. Jerry and his family tried to attend as many Razorback games as possible in Fayetteville. He found pleasure and joy in making people happy; however, the most important part of Jerry’s life was making memories with his family. His greatest accomplishments in life were that of husband, father, and papaw. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Stepp, Linuel, and Mattie Lou Bumgarner; one son, Brady Bennet; one sister, Rhonda Bumgarner; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lynn and Frances Jones.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-four years, Carol Stepp, of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sons and daughters-in-law, Lance and Rhonda Stepp of Albers, Illinois, and Craig and Andrea Hoover of Texarkana, Texas; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Reggie Bumgarner of Alabama and Linuel Lynn Bumgarner and his wife Audra of Colt, Arkansas; one sister, Linda Montgomery of Memphis, Tennessee, two grandchildren, Braxton Hoover and Dylan Stepp; and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at County Line Cemetery in Nashville, Arkansas, with Mike Kinkade officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 3rd, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105, or to the Texarkana Animal Shelter, 203 Harrison Street, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.