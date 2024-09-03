Sponsor

Wesley “Frank” Waldrep, Sr., 91, of Texarkana, TX. passed away on August 31, 2024, after a brief illness.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 71 years, Betty Waldrep. He is also survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Wesley and Patsy Waldrep and Roger and Susan Waldrep; one daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Dennis Gustafson; nine grandchildren, Sean Waldrep (Katie), Courtney Waldrep, Katie DeWolfe (David), Mary Anna Rilat (Travis), Katie Gustafson, Colby Gustafson, Devyn Gustafson, and Teagan Gustafson; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous beloved family members.

He was preceded in death by one grandson, Dustin “Dusty” Waldrep.

Mr. Waldrep was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. He was a 33rd degree Free Mason at Border Lodge 672. He loved coaching Dixie and American Legion teams for numerous years. He coached the 1971 Dixie Boys World Series championship team from Texarkana.

Mr. Waldrep was retired from Cotton Belt Railroad where he was a switchman and a UTU local official.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery- Nash, TX.