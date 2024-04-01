Sponsor

Bobby Wayne Avery, 81, of Texarkana, Texas went home to be with his precious Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 28, 2024. He was a proud member of Westlawn Missionary Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, Treasurer, and Music Director. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, a retired Orange County, California Deputy Marshal, and a retired Specialized Police Officer with the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department.

Bob was a beloved son, brother, uncle, husband, father, papa, and great-papa. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Vivian; his son Doug and his wife Kristie; his daughter Jackie; his grandchildren, Tim and his wife Rebecca; Heather; and Madison; his great-granddaughter Caroline; his brother, Carl and his wife Nobuyo; and multiple nephews, nieces and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Hudgen & Elizabeth Avery; two sisters (Katherine & Carolyn); one brother (Ralph); and his son-in-law, Jerry McCoskey II.

The family is comforted by the fact they will be reunited again because of his and their faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

The family wishes to express thanks to everyone who took care of Bob in his final days.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Boulevard, Texarkana. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at Westlawn Missionary Baptist Church, 600 Westlawn Dr., Texarkana.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Westlawn Missionary Baptist Church.