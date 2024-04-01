Sponsor

Virginia Ann Smith, age 85, of Fouke, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 29, 2024, at her home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Smith was born on October 8, 1938, in Fouke, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Fouke. She was a homemaker and a member of Rocky Mound Baptist Church in Fouke. Virginia was a loving, easy-going, and caring person who always put the needs of others first. She was an animal lover and never turned down a stray dog, cat, opossum, raccoon, or flying squirrel. She enjoyed spending time working in her flower bed and watching the birds in her yard. She never turned down a road trip, especially a trip to Starbucks, for her favorite cup of coffee. The most important part of Virginia’s life was being a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend. She is preceded in death by her husband of forty-six years, Gean Smith, one granddaughter, Kelly Mueller, and one great-great grandson, Kashton Wilson.

She is survived by her children, Annette Mueller and her husband, George of Wake Village, Texas; Larry Smith of Doddridge, Arkansas; Bennie Fitzhugh and her husband Buddy of Fouke, Arkansas; Jeanette Pappas and her husband, James of Texarkana, Texas; William Smith and his wife, Sharon of Genoa, Arkansas; ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2024, at Fouke Cemetery, with Rev. Jim Cross officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

There will be no set time for family visitation, but friends and family are welcome to view Mrs. Smith and sign the register book at Texarkana Funeral Home in Arkansas on Saturday and Sunday.

Memorials may be made to Dierksen Hospice, 4613 Parkway Drive, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

