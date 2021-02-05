Bobbye Hancock

Advertisement

Bobbye Jean Hancock, age 92, formerly of Texarkana, Texas, died at her residence Tuesday, February 2, 2021 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Mrs. Hancock was born March 17, 1928, in Shamrock, Texas to Joe and Helen (Veal) Newby. She was a homemaker and a minister’s wife who always handled the children’s ministries in the churches her husband pastored. She also served as pianist and choir leader. She was a seamstress and loved to decorate her home with lots of color and fill it with beautiful antiques. Mrs. Hancock was a wonderful wife and mother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Hancock.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Joe Edwin and Beverly Burns Hancock of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Private entombment will be in the Chapelwood Mausoleum.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.