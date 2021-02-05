Advertisement

Carol Mathes, age 74, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on February 2, 2021 at her home.

Mrs. Mathes was born on November 6, 1946, in Texarkana, Texas to her parents Coy and Maxine Massey Durham. She graduated from Texas High School and played the clarinet in the band. She attended Texarkana College and was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. She was also a cosmetologist and enjoyed making her customers beautiful.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Donald Mathes.

Left to cherish her memory is her uncle, Butch Massey and his wife Billie; her aunt, Mae Lindeman; and numerous cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Mike Powell officiating.

