Virginia Claye Thacker, 90, of Maud, Texas passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 in a Texarkana hospital.

She was born January 3, 1931 in Bowie County to Eddie and Betty Durham. She was a retired beautician and City of Maud employee.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; a daughter, Dana Clark; and three brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Johnny and Paula Thacker; one daughter, Vickie Goodwin; and one son-in-law, Wiley Clark, all of Maud, Texas. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Diane Turner and Julia(Doyle) Chisum of Maud, Texas; and one sister-in-law, Genomia Durham.

Graveside services will be on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud, Texas. Mrs. Thacker will lie in state on Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for visitors at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.

The family requests that those attending the service wear a mask.

