Bonita Jean Hanna, age 69, loving wife, adoring Mother, and proud “Nay Nay” departed this Earth peacefully surrounded by loved ones on November 13, 2021. Bonita was born on August 19, 1952 in Midland Texas to her loving parents Reuben E. and Goldie Boyce. Bonita and her soul mate and love of her life, Mack recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary. Bonita was a caring woman of faith and devoted her life to her family and to spreading joy to others. Bonita was a retired educator for New Boston Independent School District working in special education.

Bonita was known for her love of her Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a member of the Walnut Church of Christ in Texarkana, Tx. She was a bright light in a dark world. She was an amazing cook and had a fun loving spirit. She enjoyed being her kids #1 fan, fishing, family game night, traveling, music and concerts, road trips with her two sisters, and spoiling her grand-babies beyond reason.

Bonita was preceded in death by her parents Reuben and Goldie Boyce and a special sister in law, Gail Hembree. She is survived by her loving husband, Mack Hanna; two children, Laura Hanna (Jesse Flack) and Bradley (Amanda) Hanna; three grand-daughters, MaKenna, Brooklynn, and Madison; her siblings, Linda (Bill) Whiteman, W.K. (Pat) Boyce, and Mary Beth (Phillip) Houston; as well as a number of nieces; nephews; and many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Bates-Rolf Funeral home for visitation on Wednesday, 11/17/21 from 6:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be Thursday, 11/18/21 at 2:00 pm in the New Boston Bates-Rolf Chapel with Patrick Cannon officiating.

Burial will follow at Sand Hill Cemetery Simms Tx.

