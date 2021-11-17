Advertisement

Nona M. Seward, age 87, of Mineola, Texas went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Nona was born June 26, 1934, in Fouke, Arkansas. She was a member of First Baptist Church Mineola, Tx and a former long-time member of First Baptist Church Texarkana, Tx. After a long career, Nona retired from Red River Army Depot. She was the mother of 3 boys, “The Boys”, whom she loved very much.

Nona spent her life in service to her Lord, Jesus Christ. She especially enjoyed deep Bible study and spent many diligent hours pursuing her passion. She shared her Bible study passion with many years of teaching Sunday School. She loved music and singing, playing several musical instruments, while singing in the church choir for many years.

She worked with her husband, Bill, in the Gideon ministry, singing in Nursing Homes, and working in a variety of ministries through her lifetime, as she loved serving the Lord.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Bill Seward; parents, Peter and Alma Edwards; two brothers, J.C. Edwards, and Bill Edwards, and one sister, Margaret Duke.

Nona is survived by “The Boys” and their wives, Richard and Sharon Seward, Gary and Patty Seward, Jeffrey and Eva Seward; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three brothers, Orace Edwards, Ken Edwards, Cecil Edwards; two sisters, Racine Smith, Sue Tyler and a number of relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Todd Reed officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

