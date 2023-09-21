Sponsor

Bonnie Helen Lawrence, age 86 of New Boston, Texas passed away Monday, September 18, 2023 in a Kilgore Texas Nursing facility. Mrs. Lawrence was born July 1, 1937 in New Boston, Texas to Gilbert and Janie Hanna. She was retired from Red River Army Depot where she worked in Inventory Control and is preceded in death by her parents, husband, James ‘Buddy’ Lawrence, two sisters, Patsy Rains and Mary Lou Wilson and two brothers, Jimmy Hanna and Bobby Hanna.

She is survived by one son, Stephen and wife Karen Lawrence of New Boston, Texas, three daughters, Lisa Lawrence and Randal Ramsey of College Station, Texas, Brenda and husband Bob Bowen of Grandville, Tennessee, Connie Lawrence of Kilgore, Texas, an adopted daughter, Cindy Spurgeon of Kilgore, Texas, one brother, David and wife Chris Hanna of New Boston, Texas, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash, Texas with Bro. Anthony Tropp officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. before services at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

