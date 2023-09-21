Sponsor

Hattie Jean Jones, age 88, of Fouke, Arkansas went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 18, 2023 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Jones was born February 4, 1935 in Brightstar, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of the area. She was a retired supervisor of the cafeteria at Fouke Public Schools and was a member of Sanctuary of Hope Church. She enjoyed reading, playing bingo, and volunteering. Mrs. Jones spent many hours volunteering her time to many different events and organizations. She was awarded Volunteer of the Year once. She loved to go to church and to be a worker in her church. She found great joy in serving God and helping others. She loved to spend her time with her family and friends. She was always sure to put her family first, over all else. She was a very selfless woman, outgoing and friendly. She made friends with everyone she met. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth F. Jones; daughter, Kolinda Jones; brother, Dennis Oliver and sister, Jo Ella Oliver.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth Dewayne and Kendra Jones, Joe and Eva Jones; four grandchildren, Kolinda Jones, Jordan Jones, Katie Jones, Dillion Jones; one great-grandson, Kenadie Jones; three brothers, Clyde Oliver, Charles Oliver, Bill Oliver; sister, Nell Bohn and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at Corinth Church of Christ in Fouke, Arkansas. Burial will be in Corinth Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the church an hour prior to services on Wednesday.




