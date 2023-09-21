Sponsor

Frank Harold Baker, age 82 of Longview, Texas, passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Whispering Pines Lodge. He was born on February 27, 1941, in Spring, Texas to George and Mildred Baker.

Mr. Baker spent his working days at Domtar Paper Co. for 37 years. In his free time, he enjoyed pruning church members shrubs, volunteering at Runnin WJ Ranch, and his beloved Welsh Corgi, Corkey. He was a member of First Baptist Church- Wake Village. He was a veteran of the US Navy and served honorably in the Vietnam war. His family described him as a man who never met a stranger, loved animals and loved his loved ones fiercely, especially his wife Ann. He was a wonderful and loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents George and Mildred Baker, and his brother Donald Baker.

Left to cherish his memory is his Wife Ann Baker; Stepdaughter Amy Traweek and Husband Richard; Stepson Brian Black; Grandchildren Zachary Jordan, Hudson Traweek, Jake Baker; Son Garland Baker; Daughter Kerrie; Brothers Larry and Jimmy Baker; and a number of other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at Chapelwood Funeral Home on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 2:00 PM in the chapel with Bro. Scott Neathery officiating the service. The family will receive their friends an hour before the service on September 23, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to Runnin WJ Ranch located at 4802 S. Kings Hwy in Texarkana.

