John Wayne McKinght

Advertisement

John Wayne McKnight, age 74, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Wednesday, October 6, 2021 in a Magnolia, Arkansas nursing home from complications of Alzheimer’s.

Mr. McKnight was born May 17, 1947 in Fouke, Arkansas. He was a retired millwright at Weyerhaeuser in Dierks, Arkansas for forty-two years. He was also a Baptist.

John loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing. He and his wife, Maria, would tour the countryside on their Harley, marveled by all the sights and beauty they encountered. He was an avid bowler and looked forward to playing on a league each year. He was a mason and a member of the Buffalo Gap Lodge # 484 in Langley, Arkansas. He was past President of the Millwright Union in Dierks. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rhonda McKnight Holder.

Advertisement

He is survived by his wife, Maria McKnight of Fouke, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Rusty and Carina McKnight of Nashville, Arkansas; one stepson Charlie Moss of De Queen, Arkansas, three stepdaughters and one stepson-in-law, Tesa Hall of De Queen, Arkansas; Tasha and Wes Kemp of Acorn, Arkansas; Randi Jo Baker of Mena, Arkansas one brother, George McKnight of Sanger, Texas and one sister, Brenda Eriksen of Dallas, Texas; nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

A graveside memorial service will be 10:00 A. M. Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Rocky Mound Cemetery with Rev. Steve Carter officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to the Texarkana Alzheimer’s Assoc., 100 Memory Lane, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

