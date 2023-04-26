Bonnie Zamora

Advertisement

Bonnie Jo Zamora, age 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at her daughter’s residence in Rowlett, TX.

Bonnie Jo Zamora of Texarkana, TX was born February 8, 1930, in New Orleans, LA to Dessie Wiggins and Joe Littlejohn. She was a 1948 graduate of Carlisle High School. She married Gilbert Zamora on June 12th 1949 and raised one daughter, Vonda. She worked as an insurance agent at McWilliams & Heard Insurance Agency from 1970-1973 and then as a Banker at Texarkana Federal Savings and Loan from 1973-1986.

Bonnie volunteered at the YMCA, Boy’s Town and was awarded from Arbor Day Foundation. Bonnie truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures of going to church, chatting with friends, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter Vonda Cumbie and her husband Clif Cumbie; her grandchildren Lindsey Cumbie (25) and Dillon Cumbie (21); and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert Zamora, her cousin Margret Jones and her son Bobby Jones.

Family and friends and others whose lives Bonnie touched are invited to the Chapelwood Funeral Home, on Tuesday April 25, 2023, for the chapel service at 3 o’clock.

