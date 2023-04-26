Advertisement

Johnny Elwood Cockrum, age 78 of Texarkana, Texas passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023 in a local hospital. Mr. Cockrum was born January 2, 1945 in New Boston, Texas to William and Wilma Cockrum. He was an Inspector with Red River Army Depot, member of First Bikers Church and is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Jean Cockrum, a brother, Trask Cockrum and his parents.

He is survived by two sons, Shane Cockrum of Leary, Texas, Ricky Cockrum of Hooks, Texas, three brothers in law, Larry Plant of Genoa, Arkansas, Jesse Plant of Texarkana, Arkansas and Ralph Plant of Hope, Arkansas, and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. in the Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas with Bro,. Matthew Butler officiating. Interment will be in Red Lick Cemetery, Red Lick under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Thursday, April 27, 2023 at the funeral home.

