Boyce Lee English passed to be with his Heavenly Father on November 21, 2021 at the age of 90. He was born on September 21, 1931 to Ernest English Sr. and Buna Ruth (Pynes) English in Clarksville, Texas and raised in DeKalb, Texas.

At age 21 he served his country as a Corporal in the US Army 9th Infantry Regiment and became a distinguished Korean War Veteran, earning a Bronze Star, a Combat Infantry Badge, a UN Service Medal, a National Defense Medal, and a Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation.

He worked at Red River Army Depot as a Packaging Specialist for 22 years but found his life’s true calling on June 18, 1969 when he was “called to preach” the word of God. After attending Seminary school, he served 6 years as pastor at Faith Community Baptist Church in Rock Creek, Texas (1969-1975) and 18 years as pastor at Siloam Baptist Church in Simms, Texas (1975-1993).

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Shirley Jean (Yates) English, five sons (Keith, David, Clay, Scott, Joey), 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his siblings: Ernest Jr, Guy Roy, Clifford, and Marvineene. His family and friends will remember him as a wonderful husband and father, and especially as a Christian role model and servant leader whose kindness was always on display. “Brother Boyce” led by example, living out his Christian principles while teaching them to others.

A viewing will be available at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston, TX on Monday, November 22nd from 9 am to 5 pm. A memorial service will be held at Faith Community Baptist Church in Rock Creek, Texas on Tuesday, November 23rd, beginning with a viewing at 11 am and funeral service at noon, followed immediately by a burial service with military honors at the adjacent Rock Hill Cemetery.

