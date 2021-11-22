Grace Tagha

Advertisement

Grace (Martinez) Tagha, age 61, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at her residence. She was born on May 25, 1960, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Teodoro and Hortensia Martinez.

Ms. Tagha enjoyed watching movies, listening to music, and spending time with those she loved most. Her family described her as a very caring and selfless woman. She was a wonderful and loving sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Teodoro and Hortensia Martinez; one sister, Maria Soledad Perez; and her special companion Trixie.

Left to cherish her memory are her ten siblings: Jesse Martinez, Yolanda Landin and her husband Felix, Ted Martin and his wife Elizabeth, Jorge Martinez, Raul Martinez and his wife Cecilia, Hortensia Villanueva and her husband Ramiro, Marcie Sosa and her significant other Vernon Black, Norma Garcia and her husband Oscar, Sandra Longoria and her significant other Chris Carmichael, Hector Martinez; numerous other nieces and nephews; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 24 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

