Chester Ray

U.S. Veteran

Chester Lee Ray, age 88, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, October 21, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mr. Ray was born August 28, 1934, in Gilmer, Texas to Esther Gregory. He was an optician for over 30 years and worked for Texas State Optical and Collom and Carney Eye Clinic. Mr. Ray was a member of Red Springs Baptist Church. He was a sports fanatic and particularly loved football and basketball.

Survivors include his wife, Ann Ray; one daughter and son-in-law, Lesley and Gary Ferguson; one granddaughter Rachel Lenard and husband Jonathan; and two great-grandchildren, Summer and Wyatt Lenard.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 PM Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

For those who wish to pay their respects, Mr. Ray will lie in state on Monday from 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

