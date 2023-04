Advertisement

James Shackelford, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd.

Visitation will be on Saturday, April 15. 2023 from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM at the funeral home.