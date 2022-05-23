Advertisement

Brenda Faye Lee, age 75, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022. She was born on February 21, 1947, in Texarkana, Texas, to Jim and Sissy Allen.

Mrs. Lee was a dedicated employee of Red River Federal Credit Union where she served her community for over 37 years. She was a life-long member of Eylau United Methodist Church where she served as the church secretary and door greeter. Her family described her as an amazing woman who loved her family dearly.

She was a wonderful and loving daughter, wife, mother, Nana, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister-in-law, Linda Kirk.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 52 years, Charles Lee of Texarkana, Texas; her daughters, Lori Springer and fiancé Richard Bearden of New Boston, Texas, Brandy Jernigan and fiancé Robert “Boots” Hagan of Texarkana, Arkansas; her granddaughter, Brooke Smith, her husband Johnathan, and their daughter, Codi Jane of Beulaville, North Carolina; her sister Charlotte Slover and husband John of Arlington, Texas; her sisters-in-law, Joyce Higdon, Carolyn Stephens, Marilyn Nations, Janice Tye; her brothers-in-law, Travis Lee, Terry Lee and wife Vickie; Gary Kirk; numerous nieces and nephews; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home – Nash, Texas with Bro. Steven Minter officiating.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM the day before the service.

Pallbearers will be John Allan Lee, Jordan Ward, Tommy Huggins, Randy Huggins, Mark Lingle, and Bob Gates.

Interment will be in Sewell Cemetery – Lewisville, Arkansas, under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home – Nash, Texas.

