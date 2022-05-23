Advertisement

Gary Curtis Harrison, age 77, of Ashdown, Arkansas, died Saturday, May 21, 20222, at a local hospice facility surrounded by his family.

Mr. Harrison was born on August 10, 1944, in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was retired from the Baptist Book Store and was a member of Northern Hills Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force Reserve. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and a friend to many. He loved spending time on the lake fishing and enjoying nature. He also was an avid hunter and a volunteer with the Yarborough Volunteer Fire Dept. Gary was a caring, kind, and giving person who was always willing to help. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Bill and Minnie Lee Harrison.

He is survived by his wife of forty years, Malinda Harrison of Ashdown, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Trey Gist of Wilton, Arkansas; one brother, Edward L. Harrison of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister and brother-in-law, Jenny and Jack Jones of Texarkana, Arkansas, his two grandchildren, Raylee Gist and MaKynlee Gist both of Wilton, Arkansas; his father-in-law, John “Dude” Treas; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday afternoon from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Truman Campbell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northern Hills Baptist Church Building Funds, 6000 Sammy Lanes, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854, or Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

