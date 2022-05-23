Nannette Pope

Advertisement

Nannette Leach Pope, age 69, of Texarkana, Texas passed away Friday, May 20, 2022 at her residence.

Mrs. Pope was born June 30, 1952 in Tyler, Texas. She was a retired office manager and member of the First Baptist Church, Texarkana.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Pope of Texarkana, Texas; children, Christopher Court of Texarkana, Texas, Jill Launius and husband Mark of Texarkana, Texas, Amy Norwood of Texarkana, Arkansas, Kathy McCullum and husband Bravin of Texarkana, Texas and Jimmy Pope Jr. of Texarkana, Texas; eight grandchildren, Briley Court, Tyler Lisenby, Thomas Sluder, Kyle Bass, Erin Ward, Alex Norwood, Bryce McCullum, Heather Mitchell; ten great grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, Texarkana Sanctuary with Rev. Mike Beck and Phillip Cockrell officiating. Private Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6-8 P.M.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Running WJ Ranch. 4802 S. Kings Hwy, Texarkana, TX 75501

