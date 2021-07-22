Advertisement

Sarah “Kaye” Sanford was a light in the world for all who knew her. Our world will forever be a bit darker without her. She was a beloved wife, dedicated mother, loving Gran to many, and friend to all. She left the world suddenly on July 21, 2021.

Kaye was born on July 24th, 1947 in New Boston, TX to Dallas Mark and Hilda Rhea Baxter. She married her life long friend Donald Sanford, . In her own words he is “the love of her life, soul mate, gaming buddy, and best friend”.

She loved her family fiercely, especially her daughter, Johnetta, her pride and joy. Her heart was complete when her grand daughters Haellie Hart and Abigayle Hart Poole came into this world. She was wholly devoted to her sweet great-grand babies, Levi Martin Yount and Addison Kylee Poole.

Cooking for her family and friends brought her much happiness. Almost as much as trips with Don to the casino just to get lost in the parking lot and drive in circles. She was fierce at auctions, and a great bargain hunter; constantly showering her great-grand babies with gifts and goodies she just knew they would love.

Her favorite time of the year was Christmas. It gave her an excellent excuse to shop year-round and her grands will have one more Christmas with gifts she chose for them.

The Christmas tree, decorations, and lights were often on display well before Halloween. She took great pride in having lights that lit up the neighborhood for all to see. These treasured traditions will live on through her grandchildren.

Visitation for this precious woman is scheduled for Sunday July 25, 2021 at Bates Rolf Funeral Home in New Boston, TX at 2:00 p.m. Followed by her service at 3:00 p.m. Graveside service will be at Ringwood Cemetery in New Boston, TX