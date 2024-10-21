Sponsor

Brenda Joyce Sanders 73, of Ogden, AR was born October 24,1950 in Forth Worth, TX to the late Kato Banks and Bertha Banks. She gained her wings on October 12, 2024.

Brenda accepted Christ at an early age and united with the Laura Bell Baptist Church in Ogden, Arkansas. She graduated from Little River County Training School in 1968. Brenda married her high school sweetheart, the late Willie Ed Sanders, Jr. on December 29,1971.

Brenda was preceded in death by sister- in- law: Mary Dean Ellis and brother- in- law: Kevin Sanders.

She was a proud mother of three children, six grandchildren, and three great- grandchildren.

Brenda leaves to cherish her memories: Children: Bridget (Kenneth) Wilson of Ogden, AR., Keith Sanders of Ogden, AR., and Brian (Chelsea) Sanders of Little Rock, AR.

Six Grandchildren: Ronnie” Tre” Soils, Stefan Sanders, Kendrick Wilson, Kenya Wilson, Xavier Sanders, and Gabrielle” Gabby” Sanders.

Three Great- Grandchildren: Ra’Nya Soils, Layla Sanders, and Aza Sanders.

Three Brother- in- laws: Jimmy (Barbara) Sanders of Ashdown, AR., Danny (Bettye) Sanders of Texarkana, AR., Ricky (Yonnie) Matthews of Texarkana, TX.

Special Friend: Mae Bell Paxton

And a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Visitation Friday, October 18, 2024 5:00-7:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary 115 East 9th Street Texarkana, AR. Funeral Service Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 2:00 PM Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Ogden, AR. with Associate Minister Dr. Brian Matthews, Officiant and Rev. Eric Nelson, Eulogist. Burial Armstrong Cemetery, Ogden, AR. under Direction Jones Stuart Mortuary.