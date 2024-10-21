Sponsor

Remembering the Life of Leatrice Micheal Haskins….. A Life Well-Lived

Leatrice Micheal Haskins, 99 of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at Cornerstone Skilled Nursing and Rehab. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Daniel E. Haskins, Jr.

Mrs. Haskins was born January 5, 1925 to Joe Lee Michael Sr. and Ida B. Micheal in Crockett, Texas.

Mrs. Haskins was a retired Educator who worked for 42 years. She was a Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Las Amigas Club and the Debonaire-Pandora Club.

She leaves to Cherish Her Memories: Her Sister’s and Brother’s Children-Sheridan Stewart, Debra Raze, Richard Shaw, Rachelle Marshall, and Joetta Davis and their Families. And a Host of many Special Nieces, Nephews and a Goddaughter.

Visitation Friday, October 18, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Polly Chapel Baptist Church 2123 Spruce Street Texarkana, Texas. Funeral Service Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 10:00 AM Polly Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Solomon Phifer, Officiating and Rev. Reginald Reid, Sr. Eulogist. Burial at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens 1001 North Kings Highway Texarkana, Texas under the Direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.