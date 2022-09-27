Advertisement

Robert “Joseph” Burke

Looking at his life you can almost hear Joe say that it had gone “pretty damn not bad”. To know Joe was to know all the love that marked his life. And if you were lucky enough to know him, well then you know what true friendship meant. Joe loved his friends. His loyalty as a friend was steadfast and trustworthy.

Joe loved hunting, guns, and reloading. They were his ultimate passion. If it was deer season, only those on the deer lease had the pleasure of his company until the new year. Joe’s happiest and most peaceful moments were driving the Ranger around the deer lease, listening to music, drinking a cold beer, and shooting just about anything that crossed his path. His love for the outdoors and nature was a thing of beauty in and of itself.

Joe loved and appreciated a sunset. Many, many nights were spent overlooking the Colorado River, watching the sun sink below the horizon. The best week of his life was spent in Costa Rica, chasing sunsets and a smile. And man did Joe love to smile. It was a smile that melted you, accompanied by a laugh. Oh that laugh. It was a laugh that made the world stop turning. A laugh that was as unrestrained and wholesome as it was contagious, the kind that comes from your soul and you can’t help smiling just remembering it.

Joe loved his dogs. He doted on Mack like a parent would a cherished child. His treasured pit bull Cuda was a piece of him and will likely look for him until his last days.

Amy too, will look for Joe until her last days. Amy loved Joe and Joe loved Amy. From the first moment they met. Inseparable and madly in love. He was the wind at her back and the sun on her face. He’s still those things – she will love him with her last breath.

Advertisement

Joe loved his mother more than anything. He guarded, protected, and took care of her. His family of grandmothers, aunts and uncles were important to him, as he was to them. He loved them dearly.

Joe’s was a life marked by love because he loved hard and true. He loved, and will always be loved, because of the way that he loved and is still loved. And though gone from our sight, that love lives forever in our hearts. And that’s, as he would say, pretty damn not bad.

Joe was preceded in death by his father, Ray Burke and his grandfathers, John Columbus and Bobby Burke.

Survivors include his mother, Cindy Burke; his fiancé Amy Rogers; two grandmothers, Virginia Columbus and Judy Burke; one aunt, Sharon Felps and her husband Rusty; two uncles, Vincent Columbus and wife Rhonda and Steve Columbus and his wife, Stephanie; two special friends, Charlie Moulton and David Moulton; and many other cousins and friends.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 PM Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

