Brenda Lucill Barker, age 64 of Texarkana, Texas passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Ms. Barker was born February 15, 1958 in Houston, Texas. She was self employed, enjoyed crafting, sewing, photography and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorothy Warren, two sisters, Tressie Barker and Vera Willeford, a brother, William Warren and many aunts and uncles.

Survivors include her two daughters, Nathania Smith and husband, Adam, Destiny Carter and husband, Bo, grandchildren, Wesley Smith, Payton Smith, Caeden Carter and her long time love, Gary Barker . She also leaves behind a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M., Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Old Union Cemetery, Simms, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

