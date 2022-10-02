Advertisement

Melvin Ray Guinn, age 79, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at his home.

Mr. Guinn was born August 30, 1943, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana.

Ray was retired from Frito-Lay after twenty-five years of service and a Christian. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served his country in the Vietnam War. Ray had a witty sense of humor, was a practical jokester, and loved to make people laugh. He was always up for a poker game and seldom lost a game. He enjoyed camping with his family and friends on the Cossatot and Ouachita River and telling a good joke while sitting around the campfire. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin Guinn and Hazel Dickson and one brother, James Dickson.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Sharon Guinn of Texarkana, Arkansas; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Eric Guinn of Texarkana, Arkansas; Brad and Amy Guinn of Texarkana, Arkansas; Bryan and Teresa Guinn of Sugar Land, Texas; one sister, Delsie Middleton; two brothers, Donald Dickson and Ronald Dickson; four grandchildren, Kennedy Guinn, Lydia Guinn, Joey Guinn, and Elena Mae Guinn and a host of friends and other relatives.

A Celebration of Ray’s life will be at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Pastor Tim Montgomery officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens with military honors.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 5:30 P. M. to 7:30 P. M.

