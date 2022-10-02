Martha Williams

Advertisement

Martha Cody Williams, age 73, of Texarkana, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at a local hospital.

Martha was born on July 11, 1949 to Cleyopha Rome and Imogene Gunn Cody in Dallas, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Ray Williams.

Survivors include two daughter, Kimberly Bretz of Durant, Oklahoma, Kelly Ayala of Carthage, Texas; nine grandchildren, Stephanie Murphee, Kayla Williams, Kaitlyn Mixon, Dakota Morphew, Joel Morphew, Abigail Morphew, ZoAnna Morphew, Victor Owen, Jerry Dale Owens, three great-grandchildren, Khloe Tritt, Raegan Hodnett, and Hunter Owens; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Advertisement

Cremation services are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

