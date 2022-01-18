Advertisement

Brenda Sue Murray, age 69, of Nash, Texas, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at her home. She was born on December 1, 1952, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Bobbie and Anna Harris.

Born and raised in Hooks, Texas, she was a member of the Hooks Marching Band. She volunteered at Texas High School for many years supporting the band. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Bobbie and Anna (Clark) Harris.

She is survived by her husband of forty-nine years, Charles Ray Murray; two children, Derek Charles Murray of Waco, Texas and Karen Garcia of Ft Worth, Texas; two grandchildren, Denver Garcia of College Station, TX, Demi Garcia of San Diego, California; one brother, Gary Harris of Hooks, TX; one special nephew, Nick Harris of Texarkana, TX; one special cousin, Danny and wife Benita from Texarkana, TX; and many loving cousins.

From her Murray family: she is preceded in death by Jerri Lynn Akin, Philip Murray and wife Alty, Frieda Murray, G.W. Murray and wife Fay, and Gladys Ann Murray.

From her Murray family: she is survived by other brothers and sisters, Joe and Virginia, Henry, Johnny Mike and Sue Ann, Billy, Alton and Dottie, Joyce Ann and Andy, Candy Gay, Carolyn and Jamie, Jackie and Marvin; a many number of nieces and nephews; and her sweet fur baby, Sounder.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens – Nash, Texas with Pastor Orville Farren officiating. Interment will be under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home – Nash, Texas. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM the day before the service.

