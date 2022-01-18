Shirley Haynes

Advertisement

Our beloved mom, Shirley Ross Haynes, left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior, on January 16, 2022. Our hearts are breaking and we will miss our mom, Mamaw, great Mamaw, and great great Mamaw.

Shirley was born on February 14, 1941, in Texarkana, Texas, to Mr. Hurshel and Mrs. Elizabeth Ross.She accepted Christ as a child, and when she and Eddy married on July 24, 1973, they began faithfully serving the Lord together. Their Christian ministry was primarily in the music service, where Shirley beautifully played the piano and Eddy led music, for almost 50 years. Their service didn’t end there, as Shirley taught children’s Sunday school, vacation Bible school, and kept the nursery. On more than one occasion, some of these great grandchildren will remember them driving them to and from summer youth camps. She loved her church family at Echo Hills Baptist Church in Redwater.

Shirley was preceded in death by the love of her life, Eddy, and by her parents, and 2 sisters, Doris Moulton and Kathryn Freudiger.

She is survived by her 4 daughters, Kim and Danny Stigaullde of Prescott, Donna and Geoff Dobson, of Temple, Kay and Scott Wright of Texarkana, and Connie Haynes of Texarkana. She had 10 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren with 2 on the way. She is also survived by 2 brothers-in-law and their spouses, Vernon and Frances Haynes and Jerry and Vicky Haynes.

Visitation is set for Wednesday, January 19, at 11:00 a.m. at Chapelwood Funeral Home, with services to follow at noon, Dr. Truman Campbell officiating.

While we are deeply saddened at Mom’s passing, we know there is a joyous reunion in heaven.

