Brian Churchwell

Brian William Churchwell, age 27, of Nash, Texas, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at his residence.

Brian was born January 11, 1994, in Texarkana, Texas and was an employee of The Glass Doctor. He loved nature and being outdoors, enjoying such things as camping and fishing. Brian loved all kinds of animals, and often brought home strays. Brian never met a stranger. He was very outgoing and gave the biggest bear hugs. He was always very willing to help anyone who needed it. His presence was felt everywhere he went, and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Brian was preceded in death by a sister, Tamara Bell.

Survivors include his wife, Emily Churchwell; one daughter, Annabelle Churchwell; two step-daughters, Isabelle Strange and Lilybet Bayless; his mother and stepfather, Wendy and Alex Bell; father and stepmother, Jessy and Johnna Churchwell; three brothers, Bradd Churchwell, Anthony Chavez and Joe Chavez; three sisters, Alexis Bell, Tara DeLong, and Sarah Bell; his grandparents, Cecilia and Ron Swilley, Charlotte and Kevin Merrell, Maradian and Sherri Bell and Frank and Vanessa Harvey; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Redwater Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.